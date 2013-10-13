Search underway for Longville man accused of shooting wife - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Search underway for Longville man accused of shooting wife

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for Nightcast.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's officials are looking for a Longville man accused of shooting and killing his wife. Deputies are looking for Randall Langley. They say he shot and killed his wife Sherry Langley in their Longville home this afternoon. KPLC's Gerron Jordan will have the latest on the search and investigation.

Plus, it's never too late to get your GED. KPLC's Haley Rush profiles a program that is having a lot of success in helping people achieve that goal.

Also, a Beauregard Parish couple likes the simple farm life so much they're sharing it with the public. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo travels to CM Farms and gets a taste of life on the farm.

And Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, but a local man into extreme sports is already in the spirit. We ride along with him on the Calcasieu River as he shows off his skills and super hero costume.

And Meteorologist Cedric Haynes is back and says we're in for an "unsettled" work week. He'll explain what that means and tell us about some of those cooler temperatures that are set to make a return in the future.

  • Courthouse, jail and library tax renewals headed for November 6 ballot

    Courthouse, jail and library tax renewals headed for November 6 ballot

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:59:33 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Voters will soon decide the future of the Calcasieu jail, courthouse and libraries.  The police jury approved a special election, allowing voters to decide if they want to renew the parish's courthouse and jail maintenance tax, and a tax for the parish's libraries.  The courthouse and jail maintenance tax would levy 3.27 mills and cost citizens around $7 million annually, while the library tax would levy 5.99 mills costing tax payers around $12 million annually.  Sta...

  • Trial reveals two conflicting stories of pastor killing in 2013

    Trial reveals two conflicting stories of pastor killing in 2013

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:57 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from sobbing eyewitnesses, saw graphic photos and opposing views of what led to the shooting of a pastor during a church revival in 2013. Was it a love affair between Pastor Ronald Harris and Woodrow Karey's wife?  Or was it a case of rape that led Karey to allegedly kill the pastor? Wednesday the jury heard both arguments. In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors Janet Karey was unfaithful to her husband, but that does not justify him killing Harris. Y...

  • Jennings Police search for suspects in reports of shots fired

    Jennings Police search for suspects in reports of shots fired

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:56:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)
    Jennings Police are searching for subjects in multiple reports of shots fired.  The first call came in around 3:45 Thursday afternoon and the caller claims people were firing shots at a vehicle near McKinley and Craig Streets. Officers responded to the area where they found an SUV in ditch. Police Chief Danny Semmes says it was unrelated to the shots fired. The driver simply missed the driveway, however the occupants of the SUV did tell police they heard shots. Police continue...More >>
