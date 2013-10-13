Search underway for Longville man accused of shooting wife

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for Nightcast.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's officials are looking for a Longville man accused of shooting and killing his wife. Deputies are looking for Randall Langley. They say he shot and killed his wife Sherry Langley in their Longville home this afternoon. KPLC's Gerron Jordan will have the latest on the search and investigation.

Plus, it's never too late to get your GED. KPLC's Haley Rush profiles a program that is having a lot of success in helping people achieve that goal.

Also, a Beauregard Parish couple likes the simple farm life so much they're sharing it with the public. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo travels to CM Farms and gets a taste of life on the farm.

And Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, but a local man into extreme sports is already in the spirit. We ride along with him on the Calcasieu River as he shows off his skills and super hero costume.

And Meteorologist Cedric Haynes is back and says we're in for an "unsettled" work week. He'll explain what that means and tell us about some of those cooler temperatures that are set to make a return in the future.

We'll see you tonight following NFL football.