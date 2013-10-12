2013 Woofstock held at Burton Complex - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2013 Woofstock held at Burton Complex

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Well, it wasn't quite like Woodstock, but Saturday was the dog's version: "Woofstock."

The fourth annual event took place at Burton Complex in Lake Charles.

Small dogs, big dogs, sleepy dogs and interesting dogs were all at this year's fourth annual Woofstock.

But one thing the dogs had in common: They were all adoptable.

About a dozen rescue groups brought dogs of all ages and types to an event that started four years ago.

"I had read about an event like this in a magazine, so I called Purina Foods in New York and they explained it's really simple, you just get a few local rescues together and invite the public out and so that's what we did," said Dana Frye, of Trap Neuter Return.

The event showcases adoptable dogs and gives them a better chance of finding a forever home.

"We brought 10 dogs with us today. The kennel houses about 50 dogs. I have them neutered, spayed, shots, and everything and I just give them to good homes," said Kathern Hollifield of Choose Life Canine Adoption and Rescue.

"They help with blood pressure. You just love on them and we're just out seeing if we can adopt some of ours to a good home," said Terry Anderson, of Four Paws.

But it wasn't entirely about dogs. Adoptive agencies for cats and even wildlife experts provided education.

"We're a rescue group and we work closely with a lot of the other rescue groups. Sometimes we'll find a dog or they'll find a wild animal," said Suzy Heck, of Heckhaven Rehabilitation Center.

Some pets also brought their humans.

"We came just to see what's going on. He's never been around a bunch of dogs, and he's pretty much just having fun running around," said Matt Golemon as he held his pug.

And aside from a lot of tail wagging, there was a little friendly competition like who gave the best kisses?

There was even a fashion show.

Organizers say if you can't adopt a pet, they also need volunteers to walk animals, donate food, or foster a pet until they can find a good home.

For information on how you can help:

https://www.facebook.com/woofstockswla

http://www.lapaw.org/

