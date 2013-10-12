"Running of the Bullies" in Westlake

The "I Am Gracious" organization took to the streets Saturday morning for their "Running of the Bullies."

"I am Gracious" is a non-profit organization for girls ages 12 to 17 years old. The mission of the group is to guide young girls to womanhood. During the past few months they have been discussing bullying and how to raise awareness to the problem.

"We hope that people can walk away with know how they can avoid bullying situations. And we also hope they can get out of bullying if they are doing it. And we hope they know it is very hurtful if someone is doing something like that," said Trista Ames, I am Gracious founder. "And we thought the clever name 'Running of the Bullies' would get some attention."

"We learned a lot about bullying. You know how there is kids out there that need help... Just somebody to be there for them and we feel like that we can go out there and help them and be there for them," said Sarah Shepherd, 14 years old.

Ames founded the organization in March 2011. Since then she and others have been mentors to the girls. Ames said the group consists of 12 girls, who they meet with several times a month.

