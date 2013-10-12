"Running of the Bullies" in Westlake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"Running of the Bullies" in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The "I Am Gracious" organization took to the streets Saturday morning for their "Running of the Bullies."

"I am Gracious" is a non-profit organization for girls ages 12 to 17 years old. The mission of the group is to guide young girls to womanhood. During the past few months they have been discussing bullying and how to raise awareness to the problem.

"We hope that people can walk away with know how they can avoid bullying situations. And we also hope they can get out of bullying if they are doing it. And we hope they know it is very hurtful if someone is doing something like that," said Trista Ames, I am Gracious founder. "And we thought the clever name 'Running of the Bullies' would get some attention." 

"We learned a lot about bullying. You know how there is kids out there that need help... Just somebody to be there for them and we feel like that we can go out there and help them and be there for them," said Sarah Shepherd, 14 years old.

Ames founded the organization in March 2011. Since then she and others have been mentors to the girls. Ames said the group consists of 12 girls, who they meet with several times a month.

If you would like to get involved with the "I am Gracious" organization you can call 337-425-1711 or click here for more information.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly