Fort Polk man killed in hit-and-run crash

A Fort Polk man was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Friday, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop E.

Troopers say it happened around 4:30 a.m. on La. 1211, west of U.S. 171, in Vernon Parish. The identity of the pedestrian, age 25, is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Troopers said the unknown vehicle was eastbound on La. 1211 when it struck the man and did not stop.

The man was located in the eastbound travel lane, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Louisiana State Police, Troop E, at 318-487-5911.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

