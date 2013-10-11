CPSO looking for man, woman who rendered assistance in fatal acc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO looking to speak with man, woman who rendered assistance in fatal accident Thursday

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the man and woman who stopped to render assistance following Thursday's accident that claimed the life of a Calcasieu Parish Police Jury worker.

Kent R. Laughlin, 51, of Vinton, was killed around 10 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by an SUV in the 2700 block of Garrie Cutoff Road.

Laughlin was working near the roadway.

Sheriff's Office authorities said Friday that they want to speak with the man and woman in case they have information that can aid in the investigation of the accident.

Those with information are asked to call Sgt. Chris Ramos at 491-7926.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the driver of the SUV, whose name is not being released by the Sheriff's Office, did not seem to be impaired. However, as mandated by state law in all traffic fatalities, a toxicology report must be performed by the driver.

"We don't believe that there was any impairment," said Mancuso. "No smell of alcohol, so we don't suspect any of that."

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury director of human resources, Christina Joyce-Wilson, said Laughlin will be missed in the workplace.

"Mr. Laughlin worked for us for nearly 20 years," said Wilson. "He's a hard-working, dedicated employee, shows up and gets his job done, so we're deeply saddened by the loss."

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

