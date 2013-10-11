New Iberia man killed in St. Mary car accident

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) - State police say a single-car accident in St. Mary Parish killed a New Iberia man.

Troopers say the accident is believed to have happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday. A Nissan Maxima driven by 60-year-old Charles Rogers traveled off the right side of Louisiana Highway 87. The car overturned and Rogers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The accident was not discovered until hours later, when a farmer reported finding the car.

An investigation was underway Friday.

