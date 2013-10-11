Schedler: Only around 26,000 early voters statewide so far - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Schedler: Only around 26,000 early voters statewide so far

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler stopped by KPLC on Friday to encourage Louisiana residents to get out and vote.

Schedler said early voting so far has only brought in about 26,000 voters statewide. He predicts this will bring a total vote of 110,000 people.

Schedler said though it's great to be registered, it's also important to go out and vote.

"We have some just propositions and we have some city council positions in Jennings, I believe, and in Beauregard parish also. Voting turnout will probably be very low but we're certainly encouraging people to get out no matter what is on the ballot, they need to exercise their right to vote," Schedler said.

Schedler said based on those early voting numbers, he does expect the voter turnout to be low. Early voting ends Saturday, but you vote in the primary election on Oct. 19.

For more on the ballot, click HERE.

