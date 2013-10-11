DeRidder council discusses future of business sign ordinance

The DeRidder City Council met Monday to discuss an ordinance that would outline laws regarding the size and shape of business signs within the city's limits.

Members last month discussed whether or not to amend its current ordinance.

Controversy over current city ordinances in regards to what signs are considered in compliance and which ones aren't have come to a head.

The city council is working with residents to see if a fair resolution can be made that works for both the city and businesses.

In the meantime, several residents have very strong opinions on the current rules.

DeRidder Resident Eddie Calhoun said, "Everybody wants a different sign and sometimes you can get too many signs, so we have to have rules in place and guidelines. So, everyone just don't put up some sign that doesn't meet some specifications."

While business owner Steve Delia and Associates disagrees, "Our ordinances ... are so messed up that not even the city officials can properly determine the ordinances so it allows for discrimination. One business is allowed to do something, the next business in not allowed to do it. We got a new pawn shop coming here, Chad's pawnshop, just this week. They told him to take his signs off that building and if you look at the building, it's beautiful but it's in violation of our sign ordinance."

There will be a public hearing on Oct. 28 where a vote will be taken on the current ordinance. In addition, the council is inviting residents to voice their opinion on what the council should do in an open meeting on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.