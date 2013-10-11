Officials: ‘Confused’ babysitter drops kids off for school … in the evening

It was a case of confusing a.m. with p.m. for a west Calcasieu Parish babysitter on Thursday.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Starks after three children were dropped off for class, around 6 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say the babysitter was confused and thought it was morning.

No charges are expected.

The children were returned to their parents.

