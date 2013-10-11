Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, stealing jewelry

A man is accused of breaking into a Lake Charles home and stealing jewelry.

According to Lake Charles Police spokesman Mark Kraus, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of 18th Street at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Kraus said when officers arrived, they spotted a man, later identified as 24-year-old Kerry Clofer, fleeing a home.

Kraus said Clofer was carrying a backpack that contained a large amount of jewelry.

"After a short foot pursuit, Clofer was apprehended and taken into custody," Kraus said.

Clofer was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft.

