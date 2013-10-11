Nearly 8,000 state workers laid off since 2008

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State employee layoffs since Gov. Bobby Jindal took office neared the 8,000 mark as of September's end. That's according to the latest state Civil Service report issued Thursday.
Employee layoffs associated with the transfer of LSU hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe to private operation pushed layoffs of classified employees to 7,962.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/GOXhEc ) the numbers are in a report to the Legislature which updates layoff activity through the first three months of the state fiscal year.
About 41,800 classified, rank-and-file employees remain on the state payroll.
Jindal took office in 2008 and has presided over a major reduction in the Civil Service employee workforce as many state government functions have been privatized and agencies reorganized.
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com
