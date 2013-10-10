Payton Named To The Lou Henson All-America Team - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Payton Named To The Lou Henson All-America Team

Elfrid Payton, who earned a gold medal this summer at the FIBA U19 World Championships and was the only collegiate player to average 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game last year, has been named to the 2013 Lou Henson Preseason All-America team.

The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top Mid-Major basketball player in the country by CollegeInsider.com and is named in honor of the veteran coach who won 779 games in 41 seasons, coaching primarily at Illinois and New Mexico State.

"Elfrid really opened some eyes over the summer around the basketball world and people finally understand what a truly sensational player that he is," Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin said. "He has learned a lot from his experiences this summer and I look forward to an outstanding year from him."

Payton, a 6-2, 180-pound junior point guard from Gretna, La., had a breakout year for the Cajuns in 2012-13, averaging a team-best 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He finished the year leading the Sun Belt Conference in both steals and assists, ranking 12th nationally in steals and 38th in assists. He was also fourth in the league in scoring and 18th in rebounds.

A starter in all 33 games, Payton ranks third in school history with 80 steals last year while his 181 assists were fourth-best. With two full seasons to play, he already ranks 18th all-time with 117 steals and 278 assists.

Payton had a whirlwind summer, averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.0 steals as part of a cultural exchange tour of China and the Far East with Reach USA, a sports ministry based out of Kentucky that has been sponsoring tours since 1986.

After returning home, Payton was the final player invited to tryout for the USA BAsketball U19 squad and not only made the team, but he grabbed a starting assignment.

Payton went on to average 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game, shooting .575 from the field (23-40) and .900 from the line (9-10) as Team USA went 9-0 and claimed the Gold Medal.

Payton concluded his summer by averaging 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead Louisiana to a 4-0 record during an August tour of Spain.

Preseason practice has already begun for the Cajuns, who will open the 2013-14 season at home against Louisiana College on Saturday, Nov. 9. Season tickets are available by contacting the Cajundome ticket office at (337) 265-2357 or at RaginCajuns.com.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly