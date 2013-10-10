Mississippi law helps decrease state's meth labs, Louisiana next?

A Mississippi law has helped the number of methamphetamine labs decrease, according to law enforcement officials there.

The decrease of almost 90 percent is the result of a 2010 law banning the over-the-counter sale of pseudoephedrine.

Kim Rogers, of Rodgers Pharmacy in Petal, Miss., said they were seeing a lot of problems so they refused to sell to certain people.

"We'd have carloads of people pull up in here without a state driver's license," said Rodgers. "And they all had sinus issues."

Here in Louisiana, the meth industry is growing fast.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said his solution is simple.

"Something's got to be done to limit the availability of large quantities of pseudoephedrine from people who take it and make meth with it," said DeRosier.

DeRosier's main concern is for those people who use over-the-counter pseudoephedrine products responsibly.

"It's going to be an inconvenience," said DeRosier. "The question is how far or how much do we inconvenience people who are solid, legitimate, good citizens and use it wisely."

Diana Drake, executive director of the New Beginnings Rehabilitation Center in Moss Bluff, said admissions for patients seeking treatment caused by meth has increased by 30 percent.

She said the state needs to limit the amounts of how much you can buy because she believes it's only going to get worse.

DeRosier said that although it may take time, the state is making progress.

"We've managed now to get a fairly respectable handle on that, although any death by overdose is too many," said DeRosier.

