Historic DeRidder school gets revamp

The City of DeRidder held an open house at the Historic First Street School on Thursday to showcase the completed first phase of renovations to the facility.

The upgrades include a computer lab, newly furnished and refurbished classrooms, and new air conditioners.

The city received $100,000 in private donations for the project.

The next phase will be to begin renovations on the school's auditorium to be used as a citywide assembly hall.

"Well, we'd like to have a large assembly hall in DeRidder and we don't really have one. We'd like to have a forum for large meetings," said DeRidder Mayor Ron Roberts.

Roberts said the city hopes to have the renovations complete within the next three years.

The building was constructed in 1941 as part of a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

