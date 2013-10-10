U.S. Attorney’s Office enters second week of furlough - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

U.S. Attorney’s Office enters second week of furlough

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Operations of the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District in Louisiana, which includes Lake Charles, Lafayette, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria, continue to be impacted by the partial government shutdown.

That's according to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said the office is operating with 54 percent of its original staff. She said most civil litigation has stopped.

"Because of the partial shutdown, the majority of the office's staff working on civil litigation continues to be furloughed. The few remaining employees in the civil division have been left to monitor hundreds of civil matters to ensure the interests of the United States are protected," Finley said.

Finley said administrative and criminal support staff have also been furloughed, but criminal litigation is ongoing, "as these activities are deemed essential to the safety of human life and the protection of property."

"The U.S. Attorney's Office continues two work with federal, state and local law enforcement on criminal matters," she continued.

