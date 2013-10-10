Lake Charles woman indicted in kidnapping, molestation case

A Lake Charles woman was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in 14th Judicial District Court on kidnapping, molestation and cruelty charges involving a juvenile.



Lacey C. Dronet, 30, is accused of holding a 14-year-old girl against her will for several days in July and sexually assaulted her, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.



During the ordeal, investigators say Dronet threw the girl on the ground when she tried to flee, put a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her, and encouraged her to use cocaine and meth.

