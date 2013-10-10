Body and skull found stuffed with newspaper - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Body and skull found stuffed with newspaper

The gruesome death of a 17-year-old is sparking a host of questions. (Source: CNN) The gruesome death of a 17-year-old is sparking a host of questions. (Source: CNN)

The gruesome death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a rolled up gym mat is sparking a host of questions today. Was it an accident or something else? And why was the boy's body and skull stuffed with newspaper before burial? We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Closer to home, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal upholds the conviction and sentence of a Florida man who killed a man outside a Sulphur nightclub.

Also today, a popular diet supplement is pulled from store shelves after an investigation links it to liver failure.

Plus, changes on the football field are allowing more athletes to participate. We'll show you how a change in hand signals is allowing one hearing-impaired player to join the team.

In weather, Ben says our beautiful weather pattern is slowing beginning to change as the humidity increases and warmer air enters the picture. What about rain chances as we head into the weekend? Ben has the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

