Mermentau man killed in Acadia Parish crash

A Mermentau man was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Acadia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police, Troop I.

Troopers said it happened on U.S. 190 west of La. 91 at 6:50 p.m.

Killed was 37-year-old Christopher Legros.

Troopers said Legros was driving a 2008 Chevrolet passenger car east on U.S. 90 at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said for reasons still under investigation, Legros traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Legros was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner, according to troopers.

A passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Mariah Davis, of Jennings, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers said Davis was restrained when the crash occurred.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

