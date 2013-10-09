Government shuts down while Farm Bill expires - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Government shuts down while Farm Bill expires

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The focus has been on the government shutdown, but the budget was not the only significant disagreement last week.

The Farm Bill also expired.

And this is the second year in a row this has happened.

Farmers are now facing a double blast with both the shutdown and the expiration of the bill, which leaves the agriculture industry asking questions.

"Farmers are really unable to get a good picture of where the markets are, what prices may be doing, what's the supply and demand, because that information is not being produced," said Agricultural Manager of Sweet Lake Land and Oil Co., John Denison.

The Farm Bill has many nervous and the shutdown only adds more worry because local USDA offices are closed.

"A lot of these services we have are not available," said Denison.

"We just have to wait and see what the government does so we can get some base on how to make our farming and business decisions in the future," said Denison.

Farmers were also supposed to receive subsidy pay this month before the shutdown.

"A lot of people had budgeted in their cash flow with the money coming into them and that's of course on hold right now," said Denison.

And now, the 2014 crop is a concern to farmers without help from the federal government.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly