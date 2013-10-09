Government shuts down while Farm Bill expires

The focus has been on the government shutdown, but the budget was not the only significant disagreement last week.

The Farm Bill also expired.

And this is the second year in a row this has happened.



Farmers are now facing a double blast with both the shutdown and the expiration of the bill, which leaves the agriculture industry asking questions.

"Farmers are really unable to get a good picture of where the markets are, what prices may be doing, what's the supply and demand, because that information is not being produced," said Agricultural Manager of Sweet Lake Land and Oil Co., John Denison.

The Farm Bill has many nervous and the shutdown only adds more worry because local USDA offices are closed.

"A lot of these services we have are not available," said Denison.

"We just have to wait and see what the government does so we can get some base on how to make our farming and business decisions in the future," said Denison.

Farmers were also supposed to receive subsidy pay this month before the shutdown.

"A lot of people had budgeted in their cash flow with the money coming into them and that's of course on hold right now," said Denison.

And now, the 2014 crop is a concern to farmers without help from the federal government.



