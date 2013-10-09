DeRidder man accused in rape of child

A DeRidder man is accused in the aggravated rape of a 3-year-old child, according to a news release from the DeRidder Police Department.

Jerry Wayne Palmer, 37, was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on Friday on a charge of aggravated rape.

Bond in the case is set at $750,000.

Authorities said their investigation began Thursday when they received a complaint that a child had been sexually assaulted.

Authorities said the child was evaluated at Beauregard Memorial Hospital.

