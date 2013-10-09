LC man to serve three years for aggravated assault with firearm

A Lake Charles man will serve three years in prison for aggravated assault with a firearm.

That's according to Holly Carter, Calcasieu District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.

Carter said 19-year-old Javonti Landry was sentenced to serve eight years in prison with all but three years suspended.

Landry will also be required to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release from jail. He is also to complete 30 eight-hour days of community service and anger management classes, Carter said.

Landry was booked in December 2012 following a shooting incident in the area of 6th Avenue and 12th Street in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.