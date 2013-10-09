Iowa senior center celebrates expansion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa senior center celebrates expansion

IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

The senior center in Iowa celebrated its expansion on Wednesday.

They have moved into a 5,500-square-foot facility in the I-10 outlet mall.

Executive Director Jacqueline Green, with the Calcasieu Council on Aging, said the expansion was necessary to accommodate growing senior participation and the need for more activities in the area.

"We feel like by providing a better space for them, we will tap into new groups and we're trying to engage the entire community in our senior center. We've had a senior center here in Iowa for several years. We decided that we would move the center to a space here in the I-10 outlet mall that we could personalize and make our own. Here, we can set up puzzles. They can do art classes. They can do jewelry making, ceramics. They can work out of the space that's over to my left. They can exercise. It's limitless what they can do. The sky's the limit. Whatever they can plan, they can do," Green said.

The new Iowa senior center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the I-10 outlet mall.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

