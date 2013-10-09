Sasol extends early signup for voluntary purchase program

Sasol has extended its program to voluntarily buy homes northwest and west of its existing facility.

The early signup has been extended until Nov. 4.

Those property owners and renters who sign up on or before Nov. 4 are eligible to receive a $1,000 early signup bonus when they close a transaction with Sasol.

The period for registration formally closes on Dec. 4.



The information center for Sasol's Voluntary Property Purchase Program is located at the former Mossville Elementary School at 3301 Old Spanish Trail in Westlake.

The company is offering the buyout program as a courtesy to area residents because it plans to build a multi-billion dollar complex to turn natural gas into chemicals, diesel and other fuels.

For more information on the program, visit www.sasolvppp.com.

