Axiall wants to construct wall around Bayou Verdine

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Axiall officials want to construct a 17,000 ft. long, 15 ft. deep wall to protect Bayou Verdine from any contaminated materials that may come from the plant.

"It continues our commitment to the cleaning - to clean this bayou - and preventing any contaminated water from getting into the bayou," said Axiall spokesperson, Allen Chapple. "That will replace the existing system with a modern more reliable technology that will provide long-term protection for the bayou."

Chapple said the wall would replace 19 wells that have been used for years with the same purpose of protecting against any contaminated material.

Chapple said they are currently working with LDEQ to devise a long term maintenance plan.

They hope to start building the wall in November or December 2013 with an estimated completion of early 2014. 

