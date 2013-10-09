Coast Guard: One dead in Gulf helicopter crash near Venice, La. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coast Guard: One dead in Gulf helicopter crash near Venice, La.

Inflatables keep a helicopter afloat following a crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 helicopter and crew assisted in the rescue and transport of one person. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard helped in the rescue of four people from a helicopter that went down Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Coast Guard spokesman tells KPLC one person is deceased, two suffered severe back injuries and one was unharmed.

The Associated Press reports that the individual who died was the aircraft's contract pilot.

Coast Guard officials were notified of the crash around 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans transported one survivor; and Acadian Transports helped with the transport of another.

The spokesman said the crash happened about 30 nautical miles northeast of Venice, La., in what is described as "Block 108."

A nearby supply vessel, "Ridge," was able to pick up the four people.

The Associated Press reports that a Scotland-based energy services company says the helicopter was owned by Panther Helicopters, of Belle Chasse.

Wood Group spokeswoman Bobbie Ireland, in Houston, says the men employed by Wood Group PSN are all from Louisiana.

Parent company John Wood Group PLC is based in Aberdeen, Scotland. Its American headquarters are in Houston, the wire service reports.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

