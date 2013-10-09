Historic DeRidder home catches fire

An historic home in downtown DeRidder caught fire early Wednesday.

DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow said firefighters got a call around 4:25 a.m.

Harlow said fire had vented through the roof of the second story of the home, located on the corner of West Fourth and S. Pine Streets. He said the fire damaged the attic and second floor.

Harlow said the home's occupants were not there at the time. About seven fire trucks and 25 firefighters were on the scene. He said it took over two hours to get the fire under control and another two hours to search for hot spots.



The home was built in the early 1900s.

