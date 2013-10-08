Vernon superintendent plans to retire next year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vernon superintendent plans to retire next year

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Vernon Parish public schools have been put on notice to begin searching for another superintendent.

Superintendent Jackie Self plans to retire after more than four decades with the system.

He said he will officially step down in June of next year.

Self also recommended to the School Board to choose his replacement by the first board meeting in December, to give the new superintendent time to get adjusted. 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

