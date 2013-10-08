Opelousas man in custody, accused of killing wife

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - An Opelousas man is in custody on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Currently being held without bond in the St. Landry Parish Jail is 44-year-old Hank Moran. He's accused of stabbing his wife, 56-year-old Constance Moran, multiple times.

Police Chief Perry Gallow tells The Advertiser (http://bit.ly/GJIef2 ) the incident began with a 911 call from the wife early Tuesday. Moran was not there when police arrived.

Gallow says the victim told police she and her husband had been fighting about financial issues and he allegedly tried to choke her and then left.

Police couldn't find Moran and upon their return to the home, they noticed an open back door.

Moran was found standing over his wife, with a small pocket knife in his hand.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

