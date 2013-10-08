La. Supreme Court upholds trial court decision on former Leesvil - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. Supreme Court upholds district court decision on former Leesville chief’s termination

Bobby Hickman (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Bobby Hickman (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Supreme Court has upheld a decision in 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon regarding the termination of former Leesville Police Chief Bobby Hickman.

In April, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the district court judgment upholding the city's termination of Hickman and reinstated him despite his current sentence in federal court on weapons charges. However, the state Supreme Court last week reinstated the district court's decision.

"We take judicial notice of the employee's federal conviction and incarceration. Thus, any alleged failure to follow the procedural requirements of La. R.S. 40:2531 et. Seq. and the corresponding nullification of the termination is rendered moot by the impossibility of reinstatement," the state Supreme Court decision states.

Hickman was terminated by the City of Leesville in January 2011 amid an internal investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

Hickman was sentenced in October 2012 in federal court on weapons charges and ordered to serve 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The charges came as the result of a separate investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Leesville Police Department; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Louisiana State Police and the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Leesville Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board affirmed the city's termination during a termination appeal hearing in September 2011. That decision was later upheld in district court, but Hickman appealed the decision.

Hickman claimed the city violated state civil service law and the Police Officer's Bill of Rights in his firing. He also claimed that his constitutional rights were violated in the process.

Leesville Mayor Robert Rose on Tuesday released a statement on the state Supreme Court's decision.

"This is a just decision that finally and completely concludes this matter. Mr. Hickman's termination was affirmed by the Supreme Court of Louisiana and the City of Leesville owes him nothing. This distraction is now over and the City Council and I continue to concentrate on moving the city forward to continue the renovation of our water system, beginning construction of the Vernon/Fort Polk Development Project along La. 467 and beginning the implementation of our economic development plan," Rose said.

You can view the decision HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly