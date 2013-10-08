White makes Lake Charles stop as part of ‘Louisiana Believes’ tour

State Superintendent of Education John White was in the Lake Area on Tuesday as part of the Department of Education's "Louisiana Believes" tour.

The Lake Charles Charter Academy played host Tuesday morning.

Principal Pamela Quebedeaux shared the school's "Cambridge Program" and student leadership notebooks.

"Well, first of all, we're extremely excited to have the state superintendent to visit our school and at the charter school, we had to start from the ground up. We want him to see the various things that are going on in our schools. At the charter school, we had to start from the ground up and we want him to see the various things that are going on in our schools. We'll visit the art classroom, a science classroom, hands-on activities going on and also classes using technology. Technology is really one of the main tools we use. We just want him to get a feel for who we are as a school," Quebedeaux said.

White also made a stop at J.D. Clifton Elementary in Lake Charles.

He was there to observe the Calcasieu Parish School Board's "Early Childhood Network" pilot comprised of the Head Start and universal Pre-K programs.

