No injuries in Tuesday accident at I-10 WB near U.S. 171 in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities responded to an accident Tuesday morning at I-10 westbound near mile marker 33 in Lake Charles under the U.S. 171 overpass.

Lake Charles Police spokesman Mark Kraus said there were no injuries.

Kraus said it happened around 9 a.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound on I-10 at speed that was "uncontrollable in the curve," he said.

The wreck involved a 2013 Ford F-350 that was pulling a car carrier holding three vehicles: a 2011 Kia Optima, a 2014 Mercedes E350 and a 2013 Mercedes ML350.

"The vehicle traveled into the median to the north and all three vehicles were ejected from the trailer," said Kraus.

Kraus said the roadway was opened around 10:30 a.m. He said speed and inattentiveness of the driver were factors in the crash.

