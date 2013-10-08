White speaks about technical education in SWLA

There is a lot of industrial growth planned for Southwest Louisiana but some students shy away from the type education needed to get those jobs because of certain stigmas related to what's known as "career education."

Superintendent of education John White said, "For too long, there has been a stigma attached to career education as if it's somehow worse to go get a job than it is to go to a four-year university. You know, if you get ready to work in a skill trade to work in management to get a great job and have accesses to America's middle class, that's a good thing."

So, with a growing industry like in Southwest Louisiana, it's no surprise that the area is serving as a role model for the rest of the state.

"Southwest Louisiana is in a really critical position across our state because literally thousands of jobs are coming here and there's a basic question in front of them: 'Do we allow our citizens in Louisiana our graduates to take advantage of these opportunities or to let somebody from out of state or internationally to take advantage of these opportunities?' I believe it should be people here in Louisiana," White said.



White hopes that once stigmas against the career path are gone, the rest of Louisiana's students can take advantage of what many in Southwest Louisiana are already making great use of.

