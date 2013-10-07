City holds ribbon cutting ceremony for New Gill St. extension

The long-awaited Gill Street extension in downtown Lake Charles officially opened Tuesday morning.

Crews have been working on the strip of roadway that connects Lakeshore Drive to Bor Du Lac Drive since early 2012.

At the official ribbon cutting Tuesday, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach said now that the extension is complete and open, it may attract more growth to the lakefront.

"We're working on connecting, like I said the downtown area with the lakefront and doing it in a way that's pedestrian friendly and that's what is important about this project. It accomplishes that not only just in terms of its physical location, but in the way in which it is designed," said Roach.

The Gill Street extension consists of a new concrete roadway with stone base, new concrete sidewalks with pavers, new underground drainage system with new sewer line and water line systems, and new electrical system including new street lights.

The goal of the Gill Street extension project is to provide a safe vehicular and pedestrian linkage between the downtown and lakefront areas and to promote public/private development throughout the lakefront area, which will further advance the City's commitment to making Lake Charles a regional retail/commerce hub.

Business and government stakeholders of the project were recognized and the ceremony was concluded with the ribbon cutting.

