La. agencies hold off most shutdown impacts so far

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's state agencies remain largely unaffected by the federal government shutdown, with road construction on track, food stamps delivered and other programs continuing despite the disruption in Washington.

But as the stalemate stretches into its second week, uncertainty lingered Monday about whether agencies can continue to hold off the shutdown's impacts on federally-funded programs.

For example, a nutrition program for women and children in low- to moderate-income families has funding through October. The state health department doesn't know what will happen for November if a deal isn't struck.

Similar questions exist for social services programs paid with federal dollars, like food stamp, child care assistance and welfare programs. Those are covered through October, with no word yet about what recipients can expect a month later if the stalemate drags on.

