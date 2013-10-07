Sulphur man booked on failure to register as a sex offender

A Sulphur man is accused of failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Matthew R. Jouett, 18, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Friday.

Bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities said Jouett was spotted by deputies around 6:30 a.m. Friday, riding a bicycle without a headlamp at the intersection of W. Burton Street and N. Claiborne Street in Sulphur.

Deputies spoke to Jouett and discovered he did not possess a sex offender identification card.

"Deputies also discovered the address listed on Jouett's Louisiana driver's license was outdated and he had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law for all registered sex offenders," a release states.

Authorities said Jouett was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Calcasieu in October 2012.

