City courts move operations to new building - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City courts move operations to new building

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's out with the old and in with the new for employees of the Lake Charles city courts.

As the City of Lake Charles keeps growing, the legal system wants to keep up, making the new courthouse a must.

After beginning their move on Wednesday, the city courts have officially moved operations to their new location at West Mill Street and the employees are getting settled into their new offices as they prepare to get back to their normal duties.

"All of the items are over here. The movers have left and we're putting things back, putting things back in bookcases, back in our desks and happy to be here," said Judge John Hood with the city courts.

The new courthouse will be open for regular legal work dealing with paying tickets and civil suits but will not hold court on Monday or Tuesday.

