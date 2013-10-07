Habitat makes home ownership a reality for local woman

Habitat for Humanity in Lake Charles is ready to make someone else's dream of home ownership a reality.

On Monday, the non-profit held a groundbreaking on Cessford Street in Lake Charles.

It's the site of their "Faith Build," in which volunteers will gather to build a home for someone in need.

The home will be going to Katrina Joubert.

Executive Director of Habitat, Leonard Knapp, explains.

"Eight area churches have gotten together today to build in faith, a home. Our habitat homeowner, Katrina, is here today. And, everyone is going to join in for a groundbreaking. And, 10 days from now we hope to have the house blocked in and substantially complete outside, of course then the inside work starts," Knapp said.

"It's amazing, it's actually. I guess the best way I could describe it as just evidence and proof of God's favor. It's surely nothing short of a blessing," Joubert said.

