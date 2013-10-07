Applications being accepted for Section 8 housing in Calcasieu

Calcasieu Parish is accepting Section 8 applications for the first time since 2010.

The Section 8 program provides rental assistance based on your household income.

In DeQuincy, you can apply in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Church of God in Christ on South Grand Avenue.

And in Lake Charles, you can apply in person Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex on Moeling Street.

You can also apply online HERE.

Housing Coordinator Amanda Hartley says it's been a long time waiting for residents in Calcasieu Parish.

"It has been a long wait," says Hartley. "Even for those that are just now getting help that have been on the waiting list for 3 years."

Hartley says the reasoning behind the 3 year delay was due to lack of funding.

"The last time we took applications," said Hartley. "We had over 700 people apply. So when there's lack of funding, we can't move anyone off the list. Until we exhaust that current list, then we are not able to take applications."

Some residents are concerned if the government shutdown will have any effect on the application process. Director of Human Services Tarek Polite says applicants should not worry.

"Obviously the longer the government shutdown continues," said Polite. "There's obviously an affect but there's no immediate affect at this particular time."

Polite also says he wants the public to know that Human Services are doing the best they can to expedite the process.

"We recognize that there are a lot of people who need help," said Polite. "We're going to work on the applications as quickly as possible and try to get the waiting list down."

Lorraine Lewis, a Dequincy resident, stopped by and applied for housing assistance. She says that the houses she believes are substantial are not going to be found in Dequincy. Lewis says she needs the extra help to care for her husband.

"I'd like to have a nice home that I can afford to pay for," said Lewis.

Lewis also encourages other residents to come forward and apply.

