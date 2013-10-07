Memorial to be dedicated in honor of Medal of Honor recipient

The City of Lake Charles and the Mayor's Committee for the First Lt. Douglas B. Fournet Memorial will hold a dedication ceremony for the First Lieutenant Douglas B. Fournet Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Veterans Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Parkway.

City officials say the memorial will be the centerpiece of a redesign of the entry area of Veterans Memorial Park.

In addition to the memorial statue, officials say new additions to the entrance will include a gateway entrance, two arbors and new pavers.

Family members of Fournet are scheduled to attend, and a reception immediately following the ceremony will be held in the Contraband Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Doug Fournet, a Lake Charles native, was awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously in April 1970, for his selfless act of sacrifice in May of 1968 during the Vietnam War.

The public is encouraged to attend.

