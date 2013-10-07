Carpenter survives nail shot into his heart

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll have lots of information about local housing – from when and where Calcasieu Parish will take applications for Section 8 housing to a groundbreaking for a new Habitat for Humanity home.

Also, they fight for our country, but now a soldier is calling a 12-year-old boy his hero. When the man's kayak tipped over, the remarkable boy jumped in for the rescue.

Speaking of kayaking, we will show you some incredible video of a man speeding down a water filled ditch – you'll feel as though you're on the ride as well!

Plus, you've heard of sleepwalking, but what about sleep-texting? It seems this latest medical condition comes from slumbering with your smart phone.

In weather, what a beautiful day! Some areas were in the upper 40s this morning with nearly everyone else in the 50s. Ben says these lower temperatures will return overnight tonight. As for today, dry conditions, clear skies and cooler temperatures are the order of the day. Will this blast of fall last for the entire week? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer, and you can always access local weather conditions HERE.

While you're on our website you may want to check out THIS amazing story about a carpenter surviving a nail straight to his heart! His doctor says the nail missed several key parts of his heart by only millimeters – wow!

