Study finds using Facebook makes us sad and lonely

Is Facebook really a network of friends? Or does your news feed make you feel otherwise?

A new study from the University of Michigan suggests the social network site is a place to constantly compare lives, which leads to sadness.

"Sometimes, I do and sometimes I don't," said student Hannah Smith. "If they're at a concert or something, I'm like, 'Man, I wish I was there.' "

The study looked at college students. It found those that socialize the most outside of Facebook, seem to feel the saddest. That's because they're more aware of what others are doing, that includes on social media.

Some McNeese State University students might compare, but said overall, their feelings are neutral.    

"Oh yes and no," said student Andrew Guillotte. "I see those adventurous friends I guess, but then I realize how much I have to be thankful for."

"I don't get sad, I'm just like, 'Maybe I'll do that,' " said Smith. "I'll add that to the list of things to do."

And others said logging on to Facebook doesn't upset them at all.

"I feel like I'm happy with what I've accomplished so I don't need to compare my life with other people," said student Olivia Babineaux.

"I like looking at social network and seeing what everyone has to say or post," said student Katie Mefford.

The study also found that jealousy is increased in relationships with social media.

Read more about the study HERE.

