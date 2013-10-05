McNeese Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight With Victory Over UNO

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam Lafosse:

Cowgirls Win Fifth Straight Match

LAKE CHARLES-- The McNeese volleyball team extended its winning streak to five matches with its 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15) win over New Orleans Saturday to improve to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play. New Orleans falls to 2-16 overall and 0-6 in conference play. The win over UNO is the second of the season for the Cowgirls. McNeese defeated the Privateers in straight sets earlier this season at the Louisiana Tech Tournament.

Sophie Tenbusch recorded a match high 16 kills and ended the match with a .500 hitting percent. Malina Sanchez also recorded double figure kills with 12. Kimberlyn Patterson and Kara Rockey both led McNeese with 11 digs apiece. Vanessa Bentley ended the match with a match high 43 assists while Amber Fryer had a match high five blocks.

In the first set, UNO scored the first point of the set before Malina Sanchez tied the set at one all with a kill. McNeese extended its lead to 7-4 on a Vanessa Bentley kill. UNO came back to tie the set at seven all. After two more ties, McNeese took the lead for good and went on to win the set 25-15 win.

UNO took the second set which consisted of eight ties. With the set tied at 18 all, UNO outscored the Cowgirls 7-3 to win the set.

Following the break, McNeese came out in the third set and like the first set, gave up the first point. A kill by Carly DeMarque tied the set at one all. McNeese extended their lead to 5-1 with four straight points. McNeese extended their lead to 16-9 on a UNO error. With McNeese leading 18-12, Kimberlyn Patterson served for five straight points. McNeese won the set on a service ace by Rachel Cagnina, one of four in the match for the Cowgirls.

McNeese closed out the match with a 25-15 third set win. Once again, the Cowgirls dropped the first point of the set but took a 7-2 lead and continue to build on that lead. The Cowgirls outscored UNO 5-2 in the last seven points of the match. Tenbusch closed out the match with the final two kills of the set.

The Cowgirls will travel to Northwestern State next Thursday and Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.