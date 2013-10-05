Ethnic Diversity Conference on Energy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ethnic Diversity Conference on Energy held

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The American Energy Diversity Group held a conference Saturday at Isle of Capri in Lake Charles.

The event was an open house set up for anyone who wanted more information about the organization.

President of AEDG, Glenn Heckard, said the message they wanted to spread is the need for minorities to be included in energy-related jobs, especially in Southwest Louisiana. 

Heckard said the message is based on his experiences working in the oil and gas industry.

"I go out and I don't see a lot of African Americans participating in these projects," said Heckard.

He also said they want, "to get politically involved especially from our communities. We need people who are organizers to get out and start talking about these issues and candidates and grading their report cards before an election comes up."

For more information:

http://americanenergydiversitygroup.com/

