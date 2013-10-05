Hundreds of cyclists hit the road for charity event - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hundreds of cyclists hit the road for charity event

The starting line was filled with cyclists today, all for a cause.

"There are serious cyclists and then of course those of us who don't get out on the road much, so it's a mixture," said Executive Board Member for St. Nicholas Center for Children, Michelle Mudd.

This is the 2nd annual "Wheels of Hope Charity Bike Ride" that benefits children with Autism.

Proceeds go to the St. Nicholas Center for Children.

St. Nicholas is a non-profit that provides therapeutic, educational, and social services to children with autism, developmental delays, and neurological disorders.

"These children are receiving therapy of all kinds and a lot of that happens from the support of our community," said Mudd.

Cyclists pedaled their way through Sam Houston Jones State Park.

More than 250 people participated. There was a 5-mile for families and even a 75-mile for experienced cyclists.

As participants made it to the end, they were excited to cross the finish line.

"I didn't even think I was going to finish it," said Quantrill Benjamin. "This was a really awesome race."

But they were even happier to help improve children's lives.

"The Wheels of Hope is an awesome charity," said Benjamin. "I was really excited to do it."

Copyright 2013 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly