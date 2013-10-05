Hundreds of cyclists hit the road for charity event

The starting line was filled with cyclists today, all for a cause.

"There are serious cyclists and then of course those of us who don't get out on the road much, so it's a mixture," said Executive Board Member for St. Nicholas Center for Children, Michelle Mudd.

This is the 2nd annual "Wheels of Hope Charity Bike Ride" that benefits children with Autism.

Proceeds go to the St. Nicholas Center for Children.

St. Nicholas is a non-profit that provides therapeutic, educational, and social services to children with autism, developmental delays, and neurological disorders.

"These children are receiving therapy of all kinds and a lot of that happens from the support of our community," said Mudd.

Cyclists pedaled their way through Sam Houston Jones State Park.

More than 250 people participated. There was a 5-mile for families and even a 75-mile for experienced cyclists.

As participants made it to the end, they were excited to cross the finish line.

"I didn't even think I was going to finish it," said Quantrill Benjamin. "This was a really awesome race."

But they were even happier to help improve children's lives.

"The Wheels of Hope is an awesome charity," said Benjamin. "I was really excited to do it."

