SWLA Weekend Guide

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and beyond.

Festivities will include the Lake Charles Film Festival, the 33rd Annual Stearman Fly-in in Jennings, the Smokin' in the Grove Barbecue Cook-off in Sulphur, the Beauregard Parish Fair in DeRidder, the West Louisiana Forestry Festival in Leesville, the 19th Annual Germanfest in Rayne and the 2013 Latin Music Festival in Lafayette.

Here are your highlights:



Lake Charles:

Lake Charles Film Festival: Oct. 4-5 at Central School, located at 809 Kirby St. in Lake Charles. Events will include several movie screenings, seminars and workshops on screenwriting, directing, shooting and editing, and an awards ceremony. The full lineup can be found HERE. For more information, email info@lakecharlesfilmfestival.com.

Movies Under the Stars series: The Oct. 4 screening of "The Avengers" has been canceled due to inclement weather. The series will continue on Fridays at 7 p.m. in October at Prien Lake Park, located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Movies are free and open to the public and will be shown as follows: "Annie (1982)" on Oct. 11, "Star Trek: Into Darkness" on Oct. 18 and "Brave" on Oct. 25. Seating is first come first, served, and residents are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Snacks may also be purchased on-site. For more information, call 721-3515.

"Antigone": Oct. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 6 in the Shearman Fine Arts Performing Arts Theatre. The McNeese State University Theatre Bayou Players will perform. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for McNeese faculty/staff, senior citizens and youth, and free for McNeese students with a current ID. For tickets or more information, call 337-475-5040.

NAMI SWLA events honoring National Mental Illness Awareness Week (held Oct. 6-12): basic education classes on Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 8 a.m., a candlelight vigil on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center, the 15th Annual NAMI Membership Dinner on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Treasures of Marilyn's, and the "Cruising for a Cause" dinner cruise aboard the Lady of the Lake on Oct. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. The cruise will include a 2-hour cruise on the lake, a catered dinner, live music and a silent auction. All funds raised will benefit programs and services of NAMI SWLA. To purchase tickets, visit http://namiswla.com/2013/09/05/cruising-for-a-cause/.

Tennis Play Day for children: Oct. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Prien Lake Park. Officials from the United States Tennis Association, the Racquet Club and Graywood will be assisting. The event is in celebration of Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day of Play. Nickelodeon is sponsoring these Play Days to support Childhood Obesity Awareness.

McNeese Chamber Singers performance: Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 715 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles. The performance is free and open to the public. Works by Henry Purcell and Benjamin Britten will be performed.

Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show: October 12 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad Street in Lake Charles. Rebecca Sanders with Sasol will explore the human senses: taste, touch, hearing, sight and smell. Demonstrations will be conducted. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

5th Annual Lake Charles Pride Festival: Oct. 12 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Touloulou's at L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles. The festival will celebrate the local gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community and will include a resource and vendor fair, live entertainment, a cash bar, a silent auction, various outdoor activities and a parade on Oct. 11. Performances will be given by Laurel and the Electric Circus, Miss Jane, Josh Duffy, the Itinerant Theatre, the Lake Charles Little Theatre, Lafitte's Ladies and the Pride Court. For more information, contact Lake Charles Pride at Lcpride@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/lcpride or visit their web site at www.lakecharlespride.com.

Meals prepared by the McNeese Meal Club: Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Gayle Annex Food Services Lab behind Gayle Hall. Meals will be prepared by students in the Quantity Food Production course Dates and menus include: Gourmet chili on Oct. 17, Red beans with pork sausage on Oct. 24, Chicken biryani on Oct. 31, Fish fillet with etouffee sauce on Nov. 7, Meatloaf with a chipotle glaze on Nov. 14 and Roasted turkey on Nov. 21. Tickets are $8.50 per person and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis. For tickets or more information, contact Eljeana Quebedeaux at equebedeaux@mcneese.edu or call 475-5690 or 475-5700.

Carencro:

The Mercredi Show: This free outdoor concert series will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Pelican Park Concert Stage. Concerts are presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro, and performance dates are as follows: Warren Storm-Willie Tee & Cypress on October 9 and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns on October 16. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the park. Ice chests will not be allowed.

DeRidder:

Beauregard Parish Fair: Oct. 4-5 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, located at 506 West Drive in DeRidder. Admission is $3 for students and adults and free to military members and their families. Proper identification is required for military discount. This year's theme is "85 Years of Growing Local and Eating Fresh." Events and activities being held include the following: a 4-H pet show, a pageant, a Healthy Baby Contest, a puppet show, performances by the Dixie Darlins and Bayou Babes, and Melissa Brown and Mark Wheeler. A full lineup can be found HERE. For more information, call Kay Allen at the Fairgrounds between 8 a.m. and noon at 337-462-3135.

7th Annual Wings & Wheels Fly-in/Cruise-in: October 4- 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.at the Beauregard Regional Airport. Scheduled events include the "Rise Above" traveling exhibit (see below), the USO Radio Show & Dance on Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Civic Center, opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5, WWII Veterans and Families Reception from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a weapons demo and battle re-enactment from 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-436-8250 or click HERE. (http://beauregard.kplctv.com/news/events/121252-7th-annual-wings-wheels-fly-incruise-set-oct-5)

Elton, La.:

Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk: Oct. 5 beginning at 9 a.m. at Koasati Plaza, located at 1007 Main Street in Elton, La. Medals and cash prizes will be awarded after the race. The event will double as the season opener for the Coushatta Farmers' Market, which will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Koasati Plaza. The market will feature fresh produce, music provided by DJ Tyski and prizes and giveaways. For more information, call Katie Arvie at 337-584-1545 or e-mail questions to karvie@coushatta.org.

Eunice:

Jane & John Vidrine with David Greely, followed by Mary Jane Broussard & The Sweet La-La's: October 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Jennings:

"You Can't Take It with You": Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, located at 432 N Main St. in Jennings. The A Block Off Broadway theatre group will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. For more information, call 337-821-5509 or visit http://ablockoffbroadway.com/ or www.jenningstrand.com.

33rd Annual End of Season Stearman Fly-in: October 5 on the grounds of the Jennings Airport, located on Hwy 26. Over 40 classically restored World War II Stearman airplanes will be on display. Scheduled events include the following: Fly-Out Lunch at noon at D.I.'s Cajun Restaurant in Eunice and a Cajun Mardi Gras "Conchon de Lait" at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4, Dawn Patrol for Stearman pilots at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, a Poker Run and the E.J. Bowen Memorial Top Gun Contest at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, followed by the Formation Flying Display at 4:30 and an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5. For more information, call 1-800-264-5521 or 337-821-5532 or visit www.jenningsstearmanflyin.com or https://www.facebook.com/stearmanflyin.

Lafayette:

2013 Latin Music Festival: October 5 from noon to 10 p.m. at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. The event is free and open to the public. Seven restaurants of Latin cuisine will open with the Latin Music Festival at noon: Pamplona, Barandas, Café Habana City, La Carreta, La Morenita, El Chile Verde and Pelon's Mexican Hot Dog. Live music will be provided by a DJ and five live bands, including Rio Luminoso, Mariachis Jalisco, Vivaz, Casa Samba and OVI-G and the Froggies. Dance instructors will be present. Arts and crafts of Latin heritage and/or Latin culture will be on display. Fourteen Latin artists and ACLA members will be offering their art work, in the form of textiles, jewelry, crafts, paintings and carvings. Some accept credit cards and ATMs will also be available. The Association Cultural Latino Acadiana will host the event. For more information, call 337-944-0011 or email info@aclalaf.org or visit www.LatinoAcadiana.org or www.aclalaf.org.

20th Annual Breast Health Symposium: Oct. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. This year's theme is "High on Life." Joan Cronan will serve as the keynote speaker. The event will feature local medical experts and a fashion show put on by breast cancer survivors. Tickets are $10 each and are available through www.ticketmaster.com/. For more information, visit http://www.werockpink.org/.

"A German Requiem" by Johannes Brahms: Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, located at 2319 Johnston St. in Lafayette. Sasha Massey, soprano, and Adre Courville, bass, will perform with Chorale Acadienne. To purchase tickets, call 337-329-5342 or email terry.bowman@live.com or visit http://www.tix.com/ and enter the keyword "Chorale Acadienne.

24th Aviation Fun Day: Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lafayette Regional Airport's Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station, located at 224 Tower Dr. This annual event is for children ages 5-12 only. Space is limited to the first 250 children to register. The event will show children the operations and "behind-the-scenes" daily activities of a commercial airport. In addition to games and activities, children will see a firefighting demonstration from the ARFF team and a bus tour of the airfield that begins at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided. For safety and security reasons, parents must pre-register every child attending online at lftairport.com or by calling the airport office at 266-4401. Only those who register beforehand will be admitted. No strollers or coolers will be permitted. Airport officials ask that only one parent accompany the children, due to limited availability of space on buses making the tour. All children must be supervised by a parent.

Canoe/kayak trip: Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. at the Acadiana Park Nature Station, located at 1205 E. Alexander St. in Lafayette. The event is free and open to the public. Participants will row from the station to Vermilionville. Participants can bring their own canoe or kayak and unload it at Nature Station, then drive to Vermilionville and catch the provided 7:40 a.m. shuttle back to the station for the paddle to begin. The trip is 9.5 miles and can take around 5 hours to complete. Participants are advised to bring rain gear, extra water and snacks. For more information or to register, call 337-291-8448.

Leesville:

West Louisiana Forestry Festival: October 4-6 at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for students and free to children ages 5 and under. Military personnel and family members also get in free with a valid military ID. On October 3, senior citizens get in free and there will be 2-for-1 festival admissions for Buddy Night. On October 5, admission is free for students in grades K-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mighty Thomas Carnival will provide rides, games and activities at the festival. Local organizations will have food booths. There will be contests involving arts and crafts, cooking and crops. For more information, call 337-238-0324 or visit www.vppjla.com or www.facebook.com/forestryfestival.

Moss Bluff:

Wheels of Hope Charity Bike Ride: Oct. 5 at 7:30 a.m. at St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School in Moss Bluff. This event is a fundraiser for St. Nicholas Center for Children, a local non-profit dedicated to providing services to children with autism and developmental delays. The ride will feature Sam Houston Jones State Park and five other Southwest Louisiana routes, ranging from a 10-mile family route to a 75-mile one. Each rider will receive a bag and t-shirt and will enjoy fully stocked break points and the support of SAG vehicles during the ride. After the ride, there will be a "Taste of Louisiana Rider Celebration" with gumbo, boudin, and jambalaya. Race Day registration will be held from 6 to 7:15 a.m. Registration forms, fundraising updates, prizes, and routes are available at www.wheelsofhopelc.com. For more information, call Stephanie at St. Nicholas Center for Children at 337-491-0800 or email at stephanie@stnickcenter.org.

Natchitoches:

20th Annual Creole Heritage Celebration: Oct. 10-11 in the Friedman Student Union at Northwestern State University. The event will celebrate the genealogy, history and archaeology of the Creole culture inside and outside Louisiana. Registration is $20 per person in advance and $25 on site. The fee includes a complete registration package: program booklet, admission to all sessions and activities, including the Creole People's Awards Ceremony, the zydeco concert and dance and the French Table discussion hosted by the Cane River Creole National Historical Park.



Elizabeth Shown Mills, co-author of "The Forgotten People" and author of "Isle of Canes," will give a presentation. Copies of her new book will be available for sale and signing following the presentation.

The editor-in-chief of Kreol Magazine, Georgina Dhillon, is also scheduled to attend. A silent auction will be held with proceeds to benefit the Creole Heritage Center. Exhibits from the Creole Heritage Center, Williamson Museum, National Park Service, and other groups will be on display.



The Creole Store will be open with commemorative t-shirts, caps, aprons and flags. Also available will be publications of interest, films and novelty items. For more information, contact the Louisiana Creole Heritage Center at 318-357-6685 or richmonds@nsula.edu.

59th Annual Fall Pilgrimage: Oct. 11-13 in Natchitoches Parish. The tour, presented by the Association for the Preservation of Historic Natchitoches, showcases national historic homes and plantations; some of which are not normally open to the public.

The Candlelight Tour is scheduled for Friday, October 11 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature the McClung/DeBlieux home, the Prudhomme-Rouquier House and Lemee House.

The Town Tour will be Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the 1850 Keegan Home, the Rogue House, the American Cemetery and Bishop Martin Museum.

The Cane River Country Tour will depart Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. The tour will include Melrose Plantation, Oakland Plantation and Cherokee Plantation.

Advance tickets are $25 per person for an individual tour, $38 per person for a two-tour package and $48 per person for a three-tour package.

Advance ticket sales end on October 11. After October 11, tickets are $25 per person for an individual tour, $40 per person for a two-tour package and $50 per person for a three-tour package.

For children ages 6-12, tickets are an additional $5 per tour. Ages 6 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased at the Natchitoches Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 780 Front Street, online at www.aphnatchitoches.net, or at any home on the tour.

The Natchitoches Visitors Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call 800-259-1714 or visit www.natchitoches.net.

Orange, Texas:

5th Annual Orchid Festival: Oct. 5-12 at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in Orange, Texas. Classes and Activities will include the following: Orchid Safari, Repotting Workshop, Orchid Anatomy, greenhouse tours and more. For more information on these and other orchid related exhibits at the Stark Museum of Art and the W.H. Stark House, click HERE.

Rayne, La.:

19th Annual Germanfest: October 5-6 on the Roberts Cove Festival grounds, located at 7212 Roberts Cove Road in Rayne, La. The event will feature live music, authentic German cuisine and beer, a home brew competition, folklore performances, farming and blacksmithing demonstrations and children's activities. Food tickets are $1 each and will be available at the main tent on the festival grounds during the festival. Patrons must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. For more information, visit http://www.robertscovegermanfest.com/.

Sulphur:

Smokin' in the Grove Barbecue Cook-off: October 5 in the Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur. Judging begins at noon with awards being presented at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-515-6288.

Ville Platte, La.:

60th Annual Louisiana Cotton Festival: October 8-13 in Ville Platte, La. Events will include a 4-H Food Fest and Pet Show, carnival rides and the crowning of the King and Queen of Cotton. A Cotton Harvest mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, followed by a parade at noon on the same day along Main St. A full schedule of events can be found here. For more information, call 337-831-3340 or email kellibuller@hotmail.com or visit the Louisiana Cotton Festival Home Page.

Westlake:

Running of the Bullies 3K Fun Run/Walk & Rally: Oct. 12 in Westlake. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m., followed by a rally at 10 a.m. at the Managan Recreation Center Gym. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register for this event, visit www.iamgracious.org or call 337-425-1711. All proceeds from the "The Running of the Bullies" will benefit the "I Can Wait" Abstinence Program.

2nd Annual Making Strides for a Breast Cancer Cure Walk: Oct. 12 at the Pomeroy Center for Westlake United Methodist Church, located at 704 Johnson St. in Westlake. Registration will be held at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m. There is a $10 fee to participate in the walk, and pre-registration is currently unavailable. Refreshments will be available at the event. For more information, call 337-433-8424 or visit http://www.westlakeunitedmethodist.com/Pages/default.aspx.

