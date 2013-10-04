Some La. lawmakers say they won’t accept pay during shutdown

Several Louisiana lawmakers say they will not be accepting their pay until the government shutdown ends.

U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., said she is placing her paycheck in escrow for the duration of the shutdown. U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-La., is also placing his pay in escrow, he said.

Both have indicated that if the shutdown is not resolved before the end of the month, they will donate their pay to charity.

U.S. Rep. John Fleming, R-La., said he is not accepting pay either.

Boustany on Friday said he believes the shutdown will be resolved before the debt ceiling deadline.

