Court dates set for pair accused in Oberlin toddler’s death

A hearing and trial date have been set for two people accused in the death of an Oberlin toddler.

Tatiana Holyfield, 2, was killed in April.

Allen Parish authorities said she died from blunt force trauma.

Her mother, Brandi Holyfield, and the mother's boyfriend, Bobby Davis Jr., both face second-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the child's death.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.



A pre-trial hearing is set for Oct. 28.

The jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Both remain in jail in Allen Parish on $100,000.

