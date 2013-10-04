Jennings Stearman Fly-in set this weekend

The 33rd Annual End of Season Stearman Fly-in will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 on the grounds of the Jennings Airport, located on Hwy. 26.

Scheduled events include the following:

Oct. 4: Fly-Out Lunch at noon at D.I.'s Cajun Restaurant in Eunice and a Cajun Mardi Gras "Conchon de Lait" at 6 p.m.

Oct. 5: Dawn Patrol for Stearman pilots at 6:30 a.m., followed by a Poker Run; the The E.J. Bowen Memorial Top Gun Contest at 3 p.m. and the Formation Flying Display at 4:30 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Departure of pilots.

For more information, call 1-800-264-5521 or 821-5532 or visit www.jenningsstearmanflyin.com or https://www.facebook.com/stearmanflyin.

