78-year-old woman beats down robber with her umbrella!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Ben is off course tracking Tropical Storm Karen. It's expected to approach Plaquemines Parish Saturday night. Watches and warnings are out for several areas from Florida to Louisiana. Ben says the main impact for Southwest Louisiana will be tides running one to one and a half foot above normal today thru Saturday. You can access up to the minute info on Karen HERE. Meanwhile, here at home we can expect some showers, but no major rain issues for all the football games tonight. What about our weekend? Be sure to tune in at noon when Ben will have your only live, local forecast.

In news, we'll have the story of a robber who's been attacking elderly women who finally met his match – a 78-year-old with an umbrella!

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man is hospitalized after his classic, 1924 Model "T" was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Speaking of classic transportation, we have a preview of the annual Stearman Fly-in. More than 40 classically restored World War II Stearman airplanes are converging at the Jennings Airport.

Also today, now that the health exchanges are open, all uninsured Americans are expected to register for healthcare. We'll have the story of a Texas musician who's excited to get health insurance for the first time ever.

Plus, construction on a train tunnel grinds to a halt in England after crews uncover skulls dating back to Roman times.

