CPPJ approves sewerage expansion report

It's been the talk for quite some time and now, a plan is moving forward.

The vote was unanimous, the Calcasieu Parish Polish Jury approved a modified report of a proposed sewerage expansion plan for Calcasieu Parish.

The original plan was to spend $148 million on projects and treatment with a half-cent sales tax, while the new plan is to spend $110 million with a quarter-cent sales tax.

The main reason for the sewerage plan is for public health.

Now, it's up to the public to decide if they want to pay an extra sales tax for sewerage improvements.

It will be on the ballot in April of next year.

